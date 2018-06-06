NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Auditor.

TP PR Colon McCamley Bernalillo 441 441 38,229 17,941 Catron 6 6 106 111 Chaves 55 55 976 557 Cibola 25 25 1,455 643 Colfax 19 19 943 454 Curry 37 37 436 362 DeBaca 4 4 114 56 DonaAna 120 120 3,604 7,826 Eddy 41 41 901 634 Grant 35 35 2,032 2,072 Guadalupe 5 5 892 293 Harding 2 2 117 37 Hidalgo 6 6 313 218 Lea 43 43 460 417 Lincoln 22 22 350 344 LosAlamos 17 17 1,030 1,005 Luna 12 12 777 586 McKinley 62 57 3,610 2,685 Mora 11 11 1,186 307 Otero 41 41 1,095 783 Quay 12 12 287 216 RioArriba 42 42 5,300 1,791 Roosevelt 18 18 179 193 Sandoval 86 86 7,060 3,758 SanJuan 77 65 2,748 1,754 SanMiguel 28 28 3,677 1,039 SantaFe 90 90 13,207 9,327 Sierra 9 9 373 405 Socorro 27 27 869 587 Taos 36 36 3,823 1,950 Torrance 16 16 611 337 Union 6 6 158 141 Valencia 41 26 3,535 1,295 Totals 1,492 1,460 100,453 60,124

AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:48