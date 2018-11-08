https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Aud-Cnty-13372990.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the race for Auditor.
|TP
|PR
|Colon
|Johnson
|Bernalillo
|441
|441
|144,667
|88,498
|Catron
|6
|6
|523
|1,270
|Chaves
|55
|55
|5,531
|10,955
|Cibola
|25
|25
|4,315
|2,674
|Colfax
|19
|19
|2,344
|2,278
|Curry
|37
|37
|2,910
|7,128
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|270
|501
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|35,020
|24,021
|Eddy
|41
|41
|4,970
|10,605
|Grant
|35
|35
|7,004
|4,652
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|1,178
|472
|Harding
|2
|2
|207
|257
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|779
|758
|Lea
|43
|43
|3,517
|10,146
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|2,622
|5,131
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|5,730
|4,156
|Luna
|12
|12
|3,053
|3,000
|McKinley
|62
|62
|12,016
|5,549
|Mora
|11
|11
|1,689
|596
|Otero
|41
|41
|6,404
|10,468
|Quay
|12
|12
|1,099
|1,924
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|9,634
|2,915
|Roosevelt
|18
|18
|1,370
|3,216
|Sandoval
|86
|86
|29,995
|24,447
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|12,958
|23,820
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|7,086
|2,013
|SantaFe
|90
|90
|51,465
|14,415
|Sierra
|9
|9
|1,964
|2,714
|Socorro
|27
|27
|3,576
|2,517
|Taos
|36
|36
|11,625
|2,549
|Torrance
|16
|16
|2,055
|3,235
|Union
|6
|6
|380
|1,035
|Valencia
|41
|41
|11,563
|10,742
|Totals
|1,492
|1,492
|389,519
|288,657
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00
