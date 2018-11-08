https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Amend-1-AppealsJurisByLeg-Cnty-13373001.php
NM-Amend-1-AppealsJurisByLeg-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the voting on the Amendment 1 - Revise Appeals Jurisdiction.
|TP
|PR
|For
|Against
|Bernalillo
|441
|441
|118,241
|83,321
|Catron
|6
|6
|512
|919
|Chaves
|55
|55
|7,729
|6,476
|Cibola
|25
|25
|3,326
|2,330
|Colfax
|19
|19
|2,074
|1,810
|Curry
|37
|37
|4,471
|4,080
|DeBaca
|4
|4
|259
|314
|DonaAna
|120
|120
|32,723
|18,489
|Eddy
|41
|41
|6,392
|6,146
|Grant
|35
|35
|5,216
|4,408
|Guadalupe
|5
|5
|711
|442
|Harding
|2
|2
|163
|177
|Hidalgo
|6
|6
|603
|508
|Lea
|43
|43
|6,361
|5,109
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|3,414
|3,289
|LosAlamos
|17
|17
|4,667
|3,778
|Luna
|12
|12
|2,703
|2,300
|McKinley
|62
|62
|8,480
|5,273
|Mora
|11
|11
|860
|818
|Otero
|41
|41
|7,473
|6,846
|Quay
|12
|12
|1,283
|1,204
|RioArriba
|42
|42
|6,187
|3,494
|Roosevelt
|18
|18
|2,067
|1,853
|Sandoval
|86
|86
|25,386
|21,904
|SanJuan
|77
|77
|15,192
|14,881
|SanMiguel
|28
|28
|4,558
|2,783
|SantaFe
|90
|90
|36,759
|17,914
|Sierra
|9
|9
|1,900
|1,883
|Socorro
|27
|27
|2,599
|2,187
|Taos
|36
|36
|7,936
|3,259
|Torrance
|16
|16
|2,114
|2,332
|Union
|6
|6
|490
|708
|Valencia
|41
|41
|10,274
|8,870
|Totals
|1,492
|1,492
|333,123
|240,105
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:00
