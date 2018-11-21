NJ reaches 4-year, $84M labor deal with corrections officers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has reached a four-year, $84 million labor contract with a corrections officers' union.

Murphy announced the deal with the Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 105 on Tuesday.

The agreement is retroactive from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2019 and covers about 5,200 employees.

Murphy, a Democrat, says the current year's $37.4 billion budget accounts for the costs.

The agreement restores salary increments that were frozen under Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration.

The deal also gives a 2.5 percent increase to the highest salary step and provides retroactive payouts for increments from July 7, 2018.

Murphy says the contract was earlier ratified by PBA Local 105 members.