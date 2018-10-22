NJ lawmakers: Cannabis legalization vote Oct. 29 unlikely

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's legislative leaders say a vote to legalize recreational marijuana they penciled in for next week now appears unlikely.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said Monday at an unrelated news conference in the statehouse that he does not anticipate a vote on Oct. 29.

Senate President Steve Sweeney says he thinks the legislation would come for a vote "this year," but didn't specify when.

Coughlin described the measure as a "seismic shift in public policy and the creation of a new industry." He says they want to "get it right."

Both leaders and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy say they back such legalization but are debating details mostly behind closed doors.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.