NJ awards more than $6M in tax credits for 4 film projects

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A crime thriller starring Chazz Palminteri and three other film projects are the first to get New Jersey's new film tax credits.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the tax credit awards totaling about $6.2 million on Tuesday.

Murphy signed legislation in July establishing a new film tax credit program after the previous version expired in 2015.

The Economic Development Authority approved the credits Tuesday. The four projects include "Besa," featuring Palminteri, as well as "The Atlantic City Story," starring Jessica Hecht, a thriller called "Emergence," set in Kearny, and "Gimme Liberty," a prequel to the 2014 film "Gimme Shelter."

There are 12 pending applications for credits, including "The Enemy Within," an NBC spy thriller that Murphy visited last year to promote the tax credit program.