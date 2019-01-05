https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/NJ-Transit-approves-former-LIRR-head-to-run-rail-13509906.php NJ Transit approves former LIRR head to run rail operations Published 7:54 pm EST, Friday, January 4, 2019 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Most Popular 1 Two arrested in theft of pricey handbags on Greenwich Ave. 2 New Canaan man allegedly drove drunk down Main Street 3 5 children heading to Disney killed in fiery Florida crash 4 Former Shelton teacher molested teen in woods outside school, warrant says 5 Torrington man faces 7 years for sex with minor in Shelton 6 Community Buzz: Salon founder launches animal welfare nonprofit; Town resident named Save the Children board chair 7 In Pictures / Families celebrate the new year early View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.