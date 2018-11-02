NJ, PA casinos crossing borders into each other's markets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two of the fastest-growing areas of New Jersey's gambling market — internet gambling and sports betting — will soon get some competition next door.

That has some Atlantic City casinos and their parent companies looking to hedge their bets by competing in both states.

MGM, which owns Atlantic City's Borgata, and the Golden Nugget are among companies seeking internet gambling licenses in Pennsylvania once it begins there sometime next year.

A Pennsylvania casino, SugarHouse, already competes online in New Jersey through a licensing affiliation with the Golden Nugget.

Pennsylvania gambling regulators recently gave a sports betting license to Harrah's, owned by Caesars Entertainment, which operates three Atlantic City casinos as well.