NFL player to pay for 11-year-old shooting victim's funeral

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.

News outlets report a family member announced Lawson's contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja'Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja'Naiya's 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.

Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He says he read reports about the shooting and felt compelled to contact the family. Lawson says he has a sister around the same age as Ja'Naiya.

No suspects have been named in the case.