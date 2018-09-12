NFL Commissioner, Saints discuss criminal justice issues

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has toured New Orleans' criminal justice system as part of a daylong symposium organized by a nonprofit that 12 players formed.

News outlets report Goodell went to the Orleans Public Defenders office on Tuesday with New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson and linebacker Demario Davis. The teammates are among those who formed the Players Coalition, which organized the meeting to talk with local groups involved in criminal justice reform.

Goodell and the group spoke with defense attorneys and formerly incarcerated people about topics including bail fees and court costs defendants pay to help support the local system. They also watched a judge set bail for people making their first court appearances.

Watson says Goodell's presence speaks volumes about his willingness to support the players' effort.