ND Senate kills bill to use oil tax savings for tax relief

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Republican-led Senate has killed a proposal by top GOP House members to tap some earnings from the state's voter-approved oil tax savings account to help offset income taxes.

Senators defeated the House bill 41-4 on Wednesday. GOP Gov. Doug Burgum also has criticized the bill.

The measure would use half of the earnings from the state's Legacy Fund beginning in 2021 to reduce individual and corporate income taxes.

GOP Rep. Craig Headland, the bill's primary sponsor and chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee, argued that the income tax relief would make North Dakota more competitive with other states that don't have income tax.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer are among the measure's co-sponsors.