NC Republicans satisfied with map ruling; another suit soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are satisfied and election advocacy groups are disappointed by a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case from their state that says federal courts aren't the proper venue to consider partisan gerrymandering claims.

The 5-4 decision Thursday reversed a lower court ruling that voided state congressional districts due to partisan gerrymandering.

The majority opinion means district lines drawn by the GOP-controlled General Assembly in 2016 for North Carolina's 13 congressional seats remain in place for the 2020 elections.

GOP state Rep. David Lewis helped draw the map. He called the decision a "complete vindication" of the redistricting process.

Common Cause was among the map's challengers. State executive director Bob Phillips says he's hopeful a separate partisan gerrymandering lawsuit in state court will be successful.