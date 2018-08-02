N Carolina parade nixed gay rights float, ends over threats

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina parade refused to let gay rights supporters ride along last year has ended, citing hate mail and threats.

The Charlotte Observer cites a Holiday Caravan Parade statement blaming "hate mail, emails and threats to protest the 2018 parade" for ending the 58-year tradition.

Last November, the area's Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays chapter accused parade organizers of discrimination. They called police to keep the parents and children on a float sponsored by Avita Pharmacy from participating. The local pharmacy had invited PFLAG members to ride along, and some wore gay pride shirts and rainbow hats and beads. Parade organizers said this violated rules against unauthorized advertising.

PFLAG and Avita urged them not to cancel; they said organizers had refused to talk with them.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com