N Carolina panel comparing fracking regulations around US

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state commission directed to regulate oil and gas fracking that could someday rise in North Carolina is sorting out regulation of the nascent industry.

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission meets Tuesday in Raleigh and will discuss how the state compares to others in details like how far wells must be from water supplies and neighbors.

The commission has held six meetings in the 14 months since it was revamped after lengthy legal fights.

Commissioners are picked by the governor and legislative leaders. The legislature altered the commission following a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down its composition.