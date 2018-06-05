N Carolina election rule changes gets final legislative OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation containing several election administration changes has cleared the North Carolina General Assembly and is now at Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The Senate voted 30-12 Tuesday for the legislation, which would require many state and county election board workers to receive criminal background checks.

The measure would extend the state's current prohibitions on losing primary candidates from running again in the fall for the same office as a write-in or independent candidate. This "sore loser" provision would now also apply to new political parties choosing their candidates by convention. The Green Party and possibly the Constitution Party will be on ballots this November.

The measure also says candidates in this year's free-for-all trial and appellate court races will have their registered party affiliation or unaffiliated status beside their names.