Mushroom hunters find human remains in western Missouri

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri say human remains have been found in a wooded area near Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says in a written release that deputies were called to the area Friday after mushroom hunters discovered the remains.

By late Friday night, the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office had confirmed that the remains were human. The sheriff's office says the examiner has not yet determined the sex, race, age or approximate date of the victim's death.

Deputies have closed a stretch of South Mopac Road around where the remains were found while about 40 deputies and recruits conducting a ground search for evidence.

The roadway is expected to be closed most of the day.

An autopsy is slated to be performed this weekend on the remains.