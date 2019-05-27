Museum hosting special exhibit on Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (AP) — Do you like car racing? Make a pit stop at the Detroit Historical Museum.

The museum is celebrating 30 years of the Detroit Grand Prix, which began on downtown streets in 1982 and was moved 10 years later to Belle Isle Park.

Visitors can see the trophy awarded to Bobby Rahal in 1992, racing gloves worn by Helio Castroneves when he won in 2000 and all 30 Detroit Grand Prix official posters.

The exhibit will be featured at the museum through June. Admission is free. The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix runs this weekend on Belle Isle.