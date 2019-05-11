Museum exhibition offers glimpse into world of 'Star Trek'

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — An exhibition at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit is offering a glimpse into the world of "Star Trek."

Titled "Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds ," the exhibition runs through Sept. 2 at the museum in Dearborn. It offers a look at more than 100 artifacts and props from the original TV series and its spinoffs. It also explores its enduring impact on culture, from arts and technology to fashion and literature.

The traveling exhibition from Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture includes a tricorder, communicator and phaser from the original series. It also features artifacts from the "Star Trek" films and original set pieces, including a navigation console and costumes.

The exhibition is a collaboration involving CBS Consumer Products, which manages licensing and merchandizing for the network.