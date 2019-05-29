Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe

FILE - In this March 24, 2019 photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House, after attending St. John's Episcopal Church for morning services, in Washington. Mueller will make his first public statement on the probe on Wednesday, May 29. less FILE - In this March 24, 2019 photo, Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks past the White House, after attending St. John's Episcopal Church for morning services, in Washington. Mueller will make his first ... more Photo: Cliff Owen, AP Photo: Cliff Owen, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Mueller to make 1st public statement on Russia probe 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.

That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.

Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.