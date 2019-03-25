Mueller didn't say whether Trump committed obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, special counsel Robert Mueller drew no conclusion at all.

That put the obstruction question in the hands of Attorney General William Barr and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein. Barr told Congress on Sunday there wasn't enough evidence to prove Trump had committed that crime.

The Justice Department released the main findings from Mueller's Russia investigation, saying there was no evidence Trump's campaign conspired with the Kremlin. But Mueller's conclusion on obstruction was not nearly so clear-cut.

Barr quoted Mueller's report as saying it "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction.

Barr said he reached his conclusion about obstruction without considering constitutional questions about whether criminal charges could be brought against a sitting president.