Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car at an intersection.

The incident happened Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. at Decatur and Oakey.

Authorities say a motorcycle carrying a driver and passenger entered an intersection at the same time an oncoming Mustang driver attempted a left turn.

Police say the motorcycle hit the Mustang's right side, ejecting both people.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Mustang driver suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.