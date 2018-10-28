Mother-daughter duo becomes first in Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amid the 48 newly minted Louisiana State Police troopers, one woman was making history, with a little help from mom.

WBRZ-TV reports that when 23-year-old Tiah Larvadain recently graduated from cadet training, she became part of the first mother-daughter duo in state police history.

Larvadain's mother, Lt. Treone Larvadain, has more than 20 years of law enforcement and 12 years with state police.

The younger Larvadain said she was inspired by her mother to walk in her footsteps.

The pair said they hoped to send a message to other women that they can have success in law enforcement.

___

Information from: WBRZ-TV, http://www.wbrz.com