Most of northern New Mexico forest to close

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Most of the Carson National Forest in northern New Mexico will be closing soon due to persistent dry conditions and the threat of wildfire.

The Camino Real Ranger District is already closed. Other areas that include the Questa, Tres Piedras, El Rito and Canjilon districts will close Wednesday.

Officials say the closure will remain in effect until the forest receives significant moisture and conditions have improved.

The Jicarilla district is exempt from the closure but fire restrictions will remain in place there.

The Santa Fe and Cibola national forests also are closed.

Violations of the closure orders carry a mandatory appearance in federal court and are punishable as a misdemeanor by a fine of $5,000 and/or imprisonment.