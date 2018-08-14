Mosquitoes in 2 municipalities test positive for West Nile

SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Public health officials say two Massachusetts municipalities have mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus.

The city of New Bedford and town of Seekonk both announced Tuesday that West Nile virus was detected in mosquito samples.

New Bedford's tested mosquitoes were tested at Oak Grove Cemetery, which will be sprayed along with other parts of the city on Thursday.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently also announced positive tests mosquitoes from Falmouth, Barnstable, Dennis, Bourne and Yarmouth.

No human or animal cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the state this year.

State officials recommend people use mosquito repellent and wear protective clothing.