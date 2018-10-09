Mormon church plans 2nd temple in Utah's Washington County

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church plans to establish a second temple in Washington County in southwestern Utah, the 20th temple either currently open or planned in the faith's home state.

Establishment of a second temple in Washington County was among 12 new temples worldwide announced Sunday by President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during its twice-yearly conference.

The church currently has a temple in St. George, the Washington County seat.

Nelson also said Salt Lake City's temple would be closed for renovations. He said details will be announced as plans firm up.