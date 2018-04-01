Mormon church is combining Melchizedek Priesthood quorums

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is combining Melchizedek Priesthood quorums for adult men from ages 18 on up into a single group.

New church President Russell M. Nelson says high priest groups will be dissolved and combined into elders quorums in Mormon congregations around the world.

Stake presidencies will release both high priest group leaderships and elders quorum presidencies and call new three-man elders presidencies.

Nelson announced the change Saturday at the evening priesthood session of the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Nelson says the change will greatly enhance the capacity and ability of men who bear the priesthood to serve others and prospective elders will be welcome in and fellowshipped by that quorum.

