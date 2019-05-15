More than foot of snow possible west of Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A spring snowstorm is headed for the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service says more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow is possible by Thursday morning in the mountains west of Lake Tahoe.

A winter storm warning is in effect in California's western Plumas County until 6 a.m. Friday for elevations above 6,000 feet (1,828 meters).

The service says cold, windy, wet weather is in the forecast for the Reno-Tahoe area through next Tuesday.

The weather pattern is more typical of early March, but the service says May snowfall isn't that unusual.

Over the past century, snow has been recorded at Lake Tahoe in May about half the time.