Montana passes firefighter workers' compensation law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill to make it easier for firefighters to receive workers' compensation for cancer and other occupational diseases.

Bullock says Thursday's signing ends a 20-year fight for firefighters' workers' comp claims to be presumed valid if they've served a certain number of years.

The Independent Record reports that those qualifying years of service range from four years for lung cancer to 15 years for claims of multiple myeloma or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Under the new law, insurers can only deny a claim if they prove that a firefighter wasn't exposed to enough smoke or particles to have caused the disease.

The law takes effect July 1.

Firefighters in dress uniform traveled from all around the state to witness the bill's signing.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com