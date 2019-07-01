Montana State Prison adding sex offender treatment

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge is expanding its sex-offender treatment program.

Department of Corrections officials say the prison is ending an intensive chemical dependency program that opened a year ago because those services are available elsewhere. It will use the 56-bed residential facility on the prison campus for sex-offender treatment.

The 2017 Legislature allowed the prison to eliminate its boot camp program and add more chemical dependency treatment. This year, lawmakers authorized the move to sex-offender treatment.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Lynch of Butte told The Montana Standard that giving sex offenders dedicated treatment space will help them change their thinking and behavior as they prepare for release.

Inmates convicted of sex crimes are often required to complete some level of sex-offender treatment before they are eligible for parole.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com