Money secured to repair creek bridge along nature trail

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Black Hawk County official says enough money has been secured to fix a long-closed bridge on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail in La Porte City.

County conservation board executive director Mike Hendrickson says the only worry now is whether bids that will be opened in fall are low enough. The project estimate is $854,000. Grants, private donations and $77,000 from the county are paying for the project.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that work would begin in spring 2020 if all goes according to plan.

The bridge over Wolf Creek was closed in September 2015 after inspectors concluded it was unsafe. The trail runs 67 miles (108 kilometers) along an old railroad line from Evansdale through Cedar Rapids to Ely.

