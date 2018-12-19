Missouri unemployment rate falls to record low of 3 percent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's unemployment rate has reached a record low.

The state Department of Economic Development said Wednesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3 percent in November.

That was down one-tenth of a percent from the previous month. It marked Missouri's lowest-ever monthly rate in records dating to 1976 from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in November. Missouri's rate has been below the national one for 43 straight months.

Although the unemployment rate was down, Missouri's nonfarm payroll employment also decreased by about 1,200 jobs in November. The greatest decline was in construction jobs.

Missouri has a civilian labor force of more than 3 million.