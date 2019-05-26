Missouri owes counties millions for housing state prisoners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections owes counties tens of millions of dollars for housing inmates before they're transferred to state prisons.

Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann told KCUR radio that the state is about nine months behind with reimbursements.

The agency provides reimbursement of $22.58 per inmate per day, although state law specifies a rate of $37. Some county officials say that is not nearly enough.

Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber says it costs about $65 a day to house a prisoner.

Department Director Anne Precythe told a House Budget Committee in January that $10 million appropriation every quarter is not enough. Gov. Mike Parson will decide whether to allocate more money to address the backlog in payments.

___

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org