Missouri man sentenced in Nebraska for woman's I-80 death

AURORA, Neb. (AP) — A Missouri man has been jailed and put on probation for fatally striking a woman with his semitrailer as she was walking to a tow truck along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

Hamilton County Court records say 30-year-old Victor Genetti, of Sugar Creek, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday in Aurora to 32 days in jail with credit for one day already served, fined $1,000, put on probation for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service over the next year.

He'd pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say the woman was a passenger in a vehicle that had broken down March 1 last year near Giltner in Hamilton County. She's been identified as 26-year-old India Marie Simpson, who lived in Waxhaw, North Carolina.