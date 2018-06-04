Missouri attraction sues man over TripAdvisor review

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Owners of a southwestern Missouri attraction are suing a Kansas cattle farmer over a review he wrote on TripAdvisor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Randy Winchester left a three-star review about Bigfoot on the Strip after visiting the Branson "fun park" with his daughter in March. The attraction includes thrill rides, a mini-golf course and a tour of Bigfoot Farms and its cattle.

Winchester says a man identifying himself as an owner of the attraction repeatedly contacted him and his daughter to complain about the review. Winchester then changed his review to one star.

Bigfoot on the Strip filed the lawsuit in April against Winchester, his daughter and their Kansas business, Dancing Cow Farms. Bigfoot's owners are asking the court to order the Winchesters to remove the reviews.

Both parties didn't respond to the newspaper for comment.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com