Missouri archaeological survey reveals many artifacts

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — An archaeological survey at a lake in southern Missouri is revealing a wide range of artifacts.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the survey along Lake Taneycomo covers about 6,000 acres.

The survey is part of Liberty Utilities-Empire District Electric's dam operating license renewal. Plant manager Randy Richardson says the license is renewed every 30 years through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Richardson says there wasn't much concern about documenting the historic sites around the dam when it was built in 1913. An archaeological survey was conducted in 1992.

The Delaware and Osage tribes requested the most recent survey. A tribal member has been overseeing the digs since work began in July.

Robin Jorcke is the survey team leader with Archaeological Research Center of St. Louis. She says the company has found 40 historic and prehistoric sites.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com