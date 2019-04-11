Missouri Senate reaches compromise on bridge funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have reached a deal on how to pay to fix 250 bridges across the state.

Senators on Thursday gave initial approval to a plan to spend $50 million upfront. If the Missouri Department of Transportation is awarded a federal matching grant, that would trigger another roughly $300 million in bonding.

Lawmakers have been split on how to pay to repair roads and bridges after voters in November defeated a proposed 10-cent gas tax hike for transportation.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson proposed borrowing about $350 million for bridges. But some Republicans complained about taking on debt and interest. St. Louis and Kansas City lawmakers argued that not enough bridges in their areas would be repaired.

The compromise proposal is expected to come up for a final Senate vote Monday.