Missoula courthouse statue gets makeover

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula statue is receiving a much-needed cleaning after more than 90 years of wear and tear.

The Missoulian reports Scott Loken and his son, Gabriel, of Loken Historic Preservation have erected a makeshift plastic tent over the World War memorial on the county courthouse lawn.

The Lokens are administering what could be the first extreme makeover since John Paulding's Over the Top to Victory sculpture was installed and dedicated in 1927.

The World War I Centennial Commission last year named the statue one of its 100 Cities/100 Memorials. The honor came with a matching grant of $2,000.

The Lokens' goal is to have the statue spruced up and uncovered before Nov. 11, the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day, when World War I ended in Europe.

