Mississippi to open last leg of $600M-plus I-269 on Friday

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's newest interstate highway will open on Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says officials will gather that morning to cut the ribbon on the final stretch of Interstate 269 in DeSoto County.

The last leg of a beltway around Memphis, Tennessee, the 9-mile (14.5-kilometer) section stretches from Mississippi 305 to Interstate 55.

It allows drivers to move between Interstates 55, 22 and 40 without going through Memphis.

Interstate 269 is Mississippi's largest current highway construction project, costing more than $600 million. A section from Mississippi 305 in Lewisburg to Interstate 40 in Tennessee is already open.

The corridor is becoming a magnet for development, attracting large industrial and warehousing developments that straddle the state line. DeSoto County officials have also said they expect more commercial and residential development.