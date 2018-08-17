Mississippi reservoir plans generating Louisiana concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials are worried Mississippi's plans for a new reservoir on the Pearl River could harm Louisiana's ecology.

An attorney for a Mississippi flood control district tried to allay fears during a meeting at the Louisiana Capitol on Thursday, emphasizing the "One Lake" proposal is in early phases.

The Advocate reports Louisiana state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, replied that she will raise objections at every stage of the project.

Representatives of the Mississippi flood control district said the $350 million reservoir plan could lessen flood concerns for Jackson. The project would move an underwater dam downstream and shift levees, creating the reservoir "lake" on the Pearl River east of Jackson.

Hewitt says the reservoir could prevent enough water from flowing downstream into Louisiana, damaging wetlands and native species.

