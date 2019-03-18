Mississippi lottery could start selling tickets in late 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new Mississippi Lottery could start selling tickets sometime during the final half of this year.

That's according to Gerard Gibert (GIBB-ert), who is one of five board members of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Gibert tells The Associated Press on Monday that the board in recent weeks has hired the Balch & Bingham law firm, which has offices in Mississippi and other states.

He says the board will soon start the process of choosing banking services and hiring a president to run the day-to-day business of the corporation.

Mississippi lawmakers voted last year to create a lottery to generate money for transportation.

Gibert says the Mississippi Lottery will have to apply to become part of multistate games that offer big-dollar prizes, including Powerball.