Protesters removed from Mississippi budget hearing

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Eugene Clarke, R-Hollandale, center, asks a question of an agency head, during public hearing by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers are starting to look at agencies' budget requests for the coming year and the public hearings are an early step in writing a state spending plan for the 2020 budget year, which begins in July. less Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Eugene Clarke, R-Hollandale, center, asks a question of an agency head, during public hearing by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Capitol police restrain a shouting protestor who with others, raised a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year 2020 hearing in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The small group of protesters unfurled the banner and shouted questions concerning the deaths of the inmates when the Mississippi Department of Corrections began their funding presentation. The small group was escorted out of the hearing. less Capitol police restrain a shouting protestor who with others, raised a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall, continues to speak while a small group of protesters raise a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year 2020 hearing in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The protesters shouted questions concerning the deaths of the inmates and after being asked to not call out, they were escorted out of the hearing. less Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall, continues to speak while a small group of protesters raise a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, questions Ray Higgins, director of the state Public Employee's Retirement System, following his budget presentation before the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers are starting to look at agencies' budget requests for the coming year and the committee is holding public hearings Monday. It's an early step in writing a state spending plan for the 2020 budget year, which begins in July. less Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, questions Ray Higgins, director of the state Public Employee's Retirement System, following his budget presentation before the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Monday, Sept. ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP





Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Protesters removed from Mississippi budget hearing 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — About a half-dozen protesters disrupted a state budget hearing Monday by unfurling a banner accusing the Mississippi Department of Corrections of killing inmates.

One protester yelled: "MDOC kills!" Another yelled: "Fund restorative justice!"

"Sir, this is not the time nor the place. This is a budget hearing," state House Speaker Philip Gunn said, gaveling for order.

The protesters continued yelling as state police officers escorted them out of the budget hearing in the Woolfolk state office building near the state Capitol.

Sixteen people died in Mississippi prisons in August.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall told lawmakers she thinks two of those were inmates were killed by other prisoners. She said many of those who died had chronic conditions, including heart problems or cancer.

"There's nothing sinister about those deaths occurring," Hall told members of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

Gunn asked if 16 deaths for one month is normal. Hall said the August numbers were "abnormally high." The Mississippi prison system had 78 deaths in 2017 and has had 57 or 58 so far this year, she said.

The 14-member Joint Legislative Budget Committee held public hearings Monday to ask questions of a few state agency directors about their requests for the 2020 budget year, which begins July 1.

Mississippi's current budget is just over $6 billion. The budget office says that for first two months of the fiscal year, state revenue was $17.8 million, or 2.6 percent, higher than predicted.

State economist Darrin Webb told lawmakers Monday: "Mississippi's economy continues to grow at a relatively slow pace."

Hall asked lawmakers to fund pay raises for prison guards and their supervisors and to set aside about $22 million to renovate buildings that hold maximum-security prisoners at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. She said the buildings were not originally built for maximum security, and inmates are making holes in the cinderblock walls to hide contraband items.

"We are going to have to fix it and fix it the right way," Hall said.

Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher told lawmakers that the Highway Patrol has a "critically low" number of troopers on the road.

"It presents a danger to the traveling public," said Fisher, who is requesting money to train and hire more troopers.

Drew Snyder, director of the Division of Medicaid, said the health insurance program for low-income residents has taken dozens of steps to reduce expenses. Enrollment is declining, he said, partly because the economy is improving.

He said he does not anticipate requesting additional money for Medicaid during the current budget year, which ends June 30.

"The Division of Medicaid's appetite for spending is not what it once was," Snyder said.

Child Protection Services director Jess Dickinson said spending is staying steady. He said that in the past year, Mississippi has reduced the number of children in foster care from about 6,100 to 5,100 and increased the number of adoptions from about 320 to about 640.

Dickinson said the agency is providing in-home services for an increasing number of families, teaching parents about the responsibilities of taking care of children.

"These children are going to have a better life because we were able to provide in-home services," Dickinson said.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus .