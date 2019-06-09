Mississippi city hires firm to examine prospect of new port

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is examining the possibility of building a new $125 million port on the southern Mississippi River.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the city of Vicksburg has hired an engineering firm to do a feasibility study.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the firm will look at whether Vicksburg and Warren County should expand the existing port on the Yazoo Diversion Canal that connects to the Mississippi River or build a new port with faster access to New Orleans and other cities.

