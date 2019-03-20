Mississippi: No state regulation for some pre-packaged food

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law says the state Department of Agriculture will not regulate vending machines or "micro markets" that sell prepackaged foods.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 1206 on Tuesday, and it becomes law July 1.

The bill defines "micro markets" as unattended self-checkout establishments that sell food in tamper-resistant packaging. The markets are inside buildings and have limited access. They are in places that can be reached by people who work in the building, for example, but not by the general public.