Mississippi National Guard promotes officer to general

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi National Guard has a new general, promoting Amos P. Parker from colonel.

The guard promoted Parker on Friday. He is a Summit native who serves as the assistant adjutant general for the Army at Mississippi National Guard headquarters.

Parker entered the guard in 1986 as an infantryman in Tylertown. He was commissioned as an officer after completing the ROTC program at the University of Mississippi in 1998.

Parker served overseas in Iraq in 2005 and 2009 with Mississippi's 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

He has received three Bronze Stars, the Order of Saint Maurice award from the National Infantry Association, and other federal and state awards.

Parker and his wife Carol live in Summit, where he serves as a volunteer firefighter.