Mission: Those seeking shelter on cold nights must be sober

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana homeless shelter has changed its cold weather policy, requiring those seeking shelter during inclement weather to be sober in order to be admitted.

The Billings Gazette reports the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings previously would open its door on cold and snowy nights to anyone seeking shelter with the exception of those who had a blood alcohol content of 0.2 or above.

Now, mission Executive Director Perry Roberts says those who have alcohol on their breath or are intoxicated at any level will not be allowed to stay.

Roberts says the purpose of the change is to "maintain peace."

The staff at the mission is not medically trained and there is no professional security guard. Thus the mission can't handle the technical care required for someone who is intoxicated or under the influence.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com