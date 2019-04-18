'Miracle on Ice' scoreboard will be displayed in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A scoreboard that marked the U.S. men's ice hockey team's victory against the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics has found a new home in Colorado Springs.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that the panel that kept score of the game that became known as the "Miracle on Ice" will be permanently displayed in the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which is expected to open next year.

The scoreboard was decommissioned in 2017 after nearly four decades of service at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

The museum's interim chief operating officer, Peter Maiurro, says the 850-pound (385-kilogram) panel will be mounted and powered in the museum's special events space.

___

