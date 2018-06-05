Minot paving company settles sex harassment lawsuit

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Federal officials say a North Dakota civil construction company will pay $59,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the settlement Tuesday with Keller Paving and Landscaping Inc. of Minot.

The EEOC's lawsuit alleged that the company violated federal law by subjecting a female truck driver to a hostile work environment because of her sex. The suit alleged that work conditions were so intolerable the woman was forced to resign.

According to the lawsuit, several male co-workers sexually harassed the woman. The alleged harassment included the co-workers telling the woman she did not belong at the worksite but should be home.

The lawsuit says the woman complained to the company's owners and site manager, but the harassment continued. The woman eventually quit her job.