Minnesota residents upset over auto parts recycler

ORONOCO, Minn. (AP) — Residents living near an auto parts recycling business in southeastern Minnesota say the salvage yard is disrupting their lives.

The Post Bulletin reports that residents near Oronoco Auto Parts say the plant's heavy truck traffic and loud operations are disturbing early in the morning and late at night, despite the business being limited to operating between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Resident Jean Myhre says the business changed from selling used car parts to crushing metal into scrap about a year ago.

The city placed cameras along the road to the salvage yard last month to record traffic. The city sent letters to the business about violations, but the business hasn't been cited or fined.

Oronoco Auto Parts didn't return the newspaper's request for comment.

