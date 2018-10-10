Minnesota lawmaker questions Omar's campaign spending

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state representative is alleging that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar misspent $3,000 in campaign money on personal travel.

Republican Rep. Steve Drazkowski is questioning Omar's campaign purchase of a plane ticket to Estonia and another to Boston to speak at a political rally. Omar's congressional campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's the latest allegation by Drazkowski against Omar, who is seeking to become the first Somali-American in Congress. The state's campaign finance board earlier ordered an investigation of her state House campaign after Drazkowski alleged that she used campaign money for personal expenses.

Drazkowski suggested that the Omar campaign's $2,250 in payments to a law firm were for her divorce proceedings. Omar has said they were campaign-related fees.