Minnesota House Democrats push driver's licenses for all

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats are making a push to allow all state residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status.

At a news conference ahead of Friday's floor debate, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said immigrants — whether they're documented or undocumented — are Minnesotans. He pointed out that all Minnesota residents could get licenses until 2003.

John Lozoya, a senior commander with the St. Paul Police Department, told reporters the bill would help ensure that people who want to drive learn the rules of the road and carry insurance.

The bill is expected to meet opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. So House Democrats have also put the language into their big transportation bill to try to force Senate Republicans to discuss it during negotiations late in the session.